Yurtseven chipped in three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in seven minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Yurtseven has had minimal playing time early this season but saw a handful of minutes during Wednesday's blowout victory. He made just nine appearances for the Heat last year while dealing with injuries and hasn't had a fantasy-relevant role with his new club.