Yurtseven racked up three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in three minutes during Sunday's 128-109 win over the Spurs.

Yurtseven played three minutes in garbage time, entering the rotation for just the fourth time in the past 10 games. Despite his fantasy-friendly game, there simply aren't enough minutes to go around for Yurtseven to have any sustainable value. If the Jazz decide to lean into their second and third units down the stretch, he could pop up on radars as a per-minute streaming consideration.