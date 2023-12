Yurtseven will come off the bench Friday against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Walker Kessler is back in the starting lineup after playing with the second unit in his last six games. Yurtseven's role is likely to trend down with the Jazz getting healthier. Kelly Olynyk (back) is back Friday, and Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) is getting closer to a return.