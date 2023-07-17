Yurtseven signed a two-year deal with the Jazz on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Per Scotto, the deal includes a strong partially guaranteed salary for 2023-24 and is non-guaranteed for 2024-25. Yurtseven started 12 of his 56 appearances as a rookie and averaged 5.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game, but he struggled with injuries last year and wasn't overly productive in limited action. In Utah, Yurtseven figures to be battle with Kelly Olynyk for backup center minutes behind Walker Kessler.