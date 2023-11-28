Yurtseven posted seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over New Orleans.

Yurtseven started again and improved in his second-straight game against New Orleans. Walker Kessler's play has improved, so the long-term prospects of Yurtseven's place in the rotation are unclear, but the team is now 2-0 with the Goergetown product in the lineup. The roster will reshuffle when Lauri Markkanen returns.