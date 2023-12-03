Yurtseven racked up nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

Yurtseven logged his fifth consecutive start Saturday, boosting his fantasy value while decimating the stock for Walter Kessler. Although Kessler is healthy and has logged significant time off the bench, he has yet to win back his slot in the starting lineup after his seven-game absence. Yurtseven has averaged only 5.6 points per game since taking over, but sublime rebound totals have kept him relevant.