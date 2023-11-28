Yurtseven is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Yurtseven is making his second consecutive start while Walker Kessler will come off the bench. Monday will mark Kessler's second game back after missing seven contests to manage a sprained UCL in his left elbow. It's likely that Kessler will return to a starting role as he continues ramping up, but Yurtseven remaining with the starters Monday is notable.