Yurtseven will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, David Locke of Utah Jazz Radio reports.

For a third straight game with Walker Kessler healthy, Yurtseven will start at the center position. While Kessler has been undergoing a ramp-up period after a lengthy absence, it's certainly notable that Yurtseven has remained ahead of him in the depth chart. In his only two starts this season, Yurtseven is averaging 6.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 24.5 minutes.