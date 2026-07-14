Jazz's Orlando Robinson: Scores 14 points in win

Robinson finished with 14 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 18 minutes in Monday's 80-63 Summer League win over Chicago.

Robinson has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2022, spending time with Miami, Sacramento and Toronto before most recently suiting up for Orlando during the 2025-26 campaign. In 115 career regular-season appearances, the 26-year-old averaged 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals over 13.3 minutes. Robinson could find more work in the G League during the 2026-27 campaign. He may also see some minutes with an NBA club, though his opportunities at that level will likely be limited.