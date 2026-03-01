Tshiebwe closed Saturday's 115-105 loss to New Orleans with zero points (0-1 FG) and three rebounds in nine minutes.

Tshiebwe remained in the rotation Saturday and has now seen the court in four of Utah's past five games. However, three of those appearances have yielded no more than 10 minutes, an indication that he is still somewhat buried on the depth chart. His ability to rebound the basketball should at least have him on the radar as a potential streaming option, should his role increase as we near the end of the season.