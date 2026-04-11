Tshiebwe closed Friday's 147-101 win over the Grizzlies with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.

The Jazz had a huge size advantage over the Grizzlies, and Tshiebwe took advantage with a tremendous rebound total. Although the Jazz seem to have found their answer at center via Kyle Filipowski, Tshiebwe has provided apt support in the frontcourt since joining the parent club. The prognoses for Jusuf Nurkic (nose) and Walker Kessler (shoulder) are unclear, but a healthy Jaren Jackson (knee) will likely keep Thsiebwe buried on the depth chart next season if he stays with the team.