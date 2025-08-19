Tshiebwe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jazz on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tshiebwe will be on a two-way deal with Utah for the second straight season. He played in 14 regular-season games with the squad during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.6 points and 8.7 rebounds across 18.2 minutes per game, shooting 60 percent from the field. He also put up some monster numbers during his time with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League, averaging 17.1 points, 19.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.