Tshiebwe (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Tshiebwe was a late scratch Sunday due to the illness, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Boston. The big man has dominated in the G League, which has earned him playing time with the parent club recently. Over three outings with the Jazz in March, Tshiebwe has averaged 7.7 points and 9.7 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per contest.