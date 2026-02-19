default-cbs-image
Tshiebwe (concussion) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Tshiebwe was put in the league's concussion protocol during last Thursday's loss to Portland but could return immediately after the All-Star break. Even if he's cleared to play, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see significant burn.

