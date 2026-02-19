Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Questionable to face Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tshiebwe (concussion) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Tshiebwe was put in the league's concussion protocol during last Thursday's loss to Portland but could return immediately after the All-Star break. Even if he's cleared to play, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see significant burn.
More News
-
Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Won't return Thursday•
-
Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Suffers laceration above eye•
-
Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Inks two-way deal with Utah•
-
Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Excels off the bench in finale•
-
Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Returning to bench Monday•
-
Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Double-digit boards in first start•