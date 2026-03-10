default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Tshiebwe is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Tshiebwe drew his first start of the season Saturday and turned in a respectable performance in 12 minutes of action, but the big man will retreat to the bench Monday as the Jazz roll out a lineup of Keyonte George, John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. In eight appearances as a reserve this season, Tshiebwe is averaging 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 10.8 minutes per contest.

More News