Tshiebwe is not in Utah's starting lineup against Charlotte on Monday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Tshiebwe made his first NBA start Friday against the Nuggets and finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in a 129-93 loss. He'll come off the bench Monday while Kyle Filipowski starts at center.
