Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Suffers laceration above eye
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tshiebwe suffered a laceration that required stitches above his eye and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Portland.
Tshiebwe went to the locker room during the first half, and the team has since reported that he's receiving stitches. John Konchar and Blake Hinson could pick up a few extra minutes in the second half if Tshiebew is unable to return.
