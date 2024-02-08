Porter was traded from the Raptors to the Jazz along with Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick Thursday in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Porter began the 2023-24 season on the fringes of Toronto's rotation and hasn't played any minutes since the start of the calendar year. While he missed several weeks in early January due to a knee injury, he was unable to generate a role for the team upon his return, even after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. While the Jazz traded several solid pieces as part of Thursday's trade, it seems unlikely that Porter will garner considerable playing time in Utah.