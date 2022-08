Bass signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Sunday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bass spent most of the 2021-22 season in the G League and averaged 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game over 26 appearances with the South Bay Lakers. The 26-year-old will compete for a depth role with Utah ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.