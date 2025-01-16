Mills totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets.

Mills didn't log a single minute from Nov. 12 through Jan. 4 but has now appeared in five of Utah's last six outings. The veteran guard's uptick in playing time can largely be attributed to the absences of Collin Sexton (rest), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Johnny Juzang (hand). However, Mills has struggled with his efficiency over this span, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three.