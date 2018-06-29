Jazz's Peyton Aldridge: Secures summer league invite

Aldridge will participate in summer league with the Jazz, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.

Aldridge went undrafted this summer after spending four seasons at Davidson, starting all 130 games he appeared in. During his senior campaign, he averaged 21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also made 2.3 threes per tilt at a 38.1 percent clip.