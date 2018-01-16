Jazz's Raul Neto: Available to play Monday
Neto (knee) is available to play in Monday's matchup with the Pacers, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Neto will make his return during Monday's matchup after missing the last month with a concussion and a knee injury. His return shouldn't have much of an effect on the rotation as Neto averaged just 13.3 minutes prior to his absence.
