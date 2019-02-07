Neto (groin) is listed as available for Wednesday's tilt with Phoenix, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto hasn't played since January 11th due to a left groin strain. He'll presumably see the court and will likely fill a role similar to the one he has the rest of the season in which he's averaged 4.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories