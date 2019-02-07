Neto (groin) is listed as available for Wednesday's tilt with Phoenix, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto hasn't played since January 11th due to a left groin strain. He'll presumably see the court and will likely fill a role similar to the one he has the rest of the season in which he's averaged 4.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest.