Jazz's Raul Neto: Begins non-contact practice, out Friday
Neto (knee) has progressed to non-contact practice but will remain out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto's bone bruise continues to give him trouble, but it's an encouraging sign that he's begun practicing again, even if it's non-contact. That said, he'll remain out Friday and should be considered day-to-day afterward.
