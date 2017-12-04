Neto (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto has been sidelined for two consecutive contests with a sore hamstring, but will return to the lineup Monday and should slot in as depth in the backcourt. That said, with Donovan Mitchell ahead of him on the depth chart and Alec Burks' recent surge off the bench as well, Neto will likely only see a handful of minutes, which should keep him off the fantasy radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.