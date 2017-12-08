Neto (foot) will be available for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto missed Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to foot soreness. But, he's seemingly feeling better and will give it a go Thursday. As a result, Alec Burks could see slightly reduced run.

