Jazz's Raul Neto: Cleared to play Tuesday
Neto (ribs) will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto had been nursing a rib injury coming into Tuesday, presumably suffered during Saturday's tilt against the Bucks. He was originally considered questionable coming into Tuesday's contest, but he's feeling good enough to give it a go. Over the past four games, Neto is averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 assists per contest.
