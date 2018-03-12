Jazz's Raul Neto: Diagnosed with fractured wrist
Neto fractured his wrist during Sunday's game against the Pelicans and will be reevaluated in two weeks, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The injury limited Neto to just five minutes of action, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next two weeks, and perhaps longer. The 25-year-old had played limited minutes in each of the last six games, and in his absence, Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell figure to take on an even heavier workload, while Alec Burks could pick up a few minutes off the bench.
