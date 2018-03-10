Jazz's Raul Neto: Dishes four assists in Friday's win
Neto had four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.
Neto saw double-digit minutes for the first time in the five games since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury. Neto remains the lone healthy reserve point guard on the Jazz's roster, but he has earned 20-plus minutes just three times through 38 appearances in 2017-18. As a result, he's merely a low-end source of scoring and dimes in the very deepest fantasy leagues.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...