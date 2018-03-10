Neto had four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.

Neto saw double-digit minutes for the first time in the five games since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury. Neto remains the lone healthy reserve point guard on the Jazz's roster, but he has earned 20-plus minutes just three times through 38 appearances in 2017-18. As a result, he's merely a low-end source of scoring and dimes in the very deepest fantasy leagues.