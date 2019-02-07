Jazz's Raul Neto: Dishes three assists in win
Neto provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three assists in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
Neto returned to the lineup following a 12-game absence with a groin injury. With Dante Exum (ankle) sidelined until after the All-Star break, Neto seems likely to hold down the fort as the primary backup point guard for at least the next couple weeks.
