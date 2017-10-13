Play

Neto (hamstring) did not practice Friday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto continues to nurse a sore hamstring ahead of the team's regular-season opener Wednesday against the Nuggets. He should tentatively be considered questionable for the contest, with rookie Donovan Mitchell seemingly getting much of the run at reserve point guard if Neto is ultimately sidelined.

