Neto (concussion) was held out of Monday's practice, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto was hit in the head during Saturday's game against the Bucks, eventually exiting the contest with concussion symptoms. He's still working his way through the league-mandated protocol and will likely need to go through a controlled practice Tuesday in order to be cleared ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls. For now, consider Neto highly questionable for that contest.