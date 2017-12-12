Neto (concussion) is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto took a blow to the head during Saturday's game against the Bucks and remains in the league's mandated concussion protocol. More information on his status should be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop