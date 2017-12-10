Jazz's Raul Neto: Exits with concussion symptoms Saturday
Neto is dealing with concussion-like symptoms and will not return to Saturday's game against the Bucks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto took a shot to the head in the first quarter of Saturday's contest and had to be helped off the floor. He'll likely continue to be evaluated following the game and if it's determined that he's officially suffered a concussion, he'll be entered into the league-mandated protocol. For now, Neto can tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls.
