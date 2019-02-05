Jazz's Raul Neto: Expected to return Wednesday
Neto (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto has been sidelined since Jan. 9 due to a left groin strain, but he's returned to practice and should be ready to roll come Wednesday. With Dante Exum (ankle) out until after the All-Star break, Neto figures to slot in as the backup point guard.
