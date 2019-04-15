Neto (ankle) played 11 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Jazz's 122-90 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of the first-round series, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist.

Neto missed the Jazz's final four regular-season contests but was deemed good to go for the postseason opener. As had been the case prior to the injury, Neto played only a minor role off the bench for the Jazz. He's unlikely to be a key part of coach Quin Snyder's rotation throughout Utah's playoff run.