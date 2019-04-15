Neto (ankle) played 11 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Jazz's 122-90 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of the first-round series, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist.

Neto missed the Jazz's final four regular-season contests but was deemed good to go for the postseason opener. As had been the case prior to the injury, Neto played only a minor role off the bench for the Jazz. He's unlikely to be a key part of coach Quin Snyder's rotation throughout Utah's playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...