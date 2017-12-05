Jazz's Raul Neto: Fills out stat sheet in return
Neto (hamstring) supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 19 minutes in Monday's 116-69 win over the Wizards.
Neto was productive in his return from a two-game absence and returned to his usual amount of playing time. The 25-year-old guard's assist total was his best since Nov. 18, as was his 60.0 percent success rate from the field. Neto projects to continue seeing double-digit minutes on the majority of nights, making him a consideration for those needing some scoring and assist help in very deep formats.
