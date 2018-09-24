Jazz's Raul Neto: Injures hamstring, out at least two weeks
Neto recently suffered a right hamstring injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto's three-year career has been marred by injuries and he's missed at least 40 games in back-to-back seasons. He simply can't shake the injury bug and has once again picked up an injury ahead of the upcoming campaign, even before the start of training camp. A two-week timetable means Neto will sit out at least the first few preseason games, though there's a chance he doesn't suit up at all. However, he should get back to full strength prior to the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against Sacramento. Either way, Neto is unlikely to average much more than the 12.1 minutes he did last year, which limits his fantasy upside significantly.
