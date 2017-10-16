Jazz's Raul Neto: Limited in practice Monday
Neto (hamstring) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It is the first time Neto has reportedly practiced since suffering the hamstring injury nearly a week ago, so the point guard may be nearing a return to the floor. Neto is set to open the regular season as Ricky Rubio's backup at point guard, but he should be considered questionable-at-best to play in Wednesday's regular season opener.
