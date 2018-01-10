Jazz's Raul Neto: Listed as out Wednesday
Neto (knee/concussion) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Neto hasn't played since Dec. 9 while recovering from a concussion and a bone bruise in his left knee. The Jazz haven't provided any indication that the point guard has resumed taking contact in practices, so it seems likely that he'll miss additional time beyond Wednesday.
