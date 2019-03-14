Neto (hamstring) played 11 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 114-97 win over the Suns, contributing zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and one steal.

Neto hadn't played in a game since Feb. 27 while tending to the hamstring injury. Dante Exum beat Neto back from the injured list and was limited to nine minutes Wednesday, but it shouldn't be long before Exum settles into a larger role as the primary backup to starting point guard Ricky Rubio. Once that happens, Neto may struggle to hang on to a rotation spot.