Jazz's Raul Neto: Nearing return to court
Neto (hamstring) is back with Utah but is out for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Neto was assigned to the SLC Starts on Tuesday and after practicing for a few days, he's back with the Jazz. He isn't quite 100 percent just yet but he could return within the next few games barring any major setbacks.
