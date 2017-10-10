Jazz's Raul Neto: Not listed on injury report Monday
Neto (quad) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's preseason matchup with the Suns.
Neto missed the last few contests due to some tightness in his left quad, though it was never expected to be anything serious. He'll rejoin the lineup for Monday's tilt and should provide some much-needed depth at point guard following the recent season-ending injury to Dante Exum (shoulder).
More News
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Friday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Out for Wednesday's preseason game•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable Tuesday vs. Clippers•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Ruled out of playoff opener•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...