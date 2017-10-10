Play

Neto (quad) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's preseason matchup with the Suns.

Neto missed the last few contests due to some tightness in his left quad, though it was never expected to be anything serious. He'll rejoin the lineup for Monday's tilt and should provide some much-needed depth at point guard following the recent season-ending injury to Dante Exum (shoulder).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball