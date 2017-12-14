Neto (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto will miss his third straight games as he continues to work his way through the league's concussion protocol. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks are expected to continue to be the primary ball-handlers when starter Ricky Rubio is on the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop