Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Friday
Neto (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto will miss his third straight games as he continues to work his way through the league's concussion protocol. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks are expected to continue to be the primary ball-handlers when starter Ricky Rubio is on the bench.
