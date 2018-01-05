Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Friday
Neto (concussion/knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
This marks 12 straight missed games for Neto, who is still dealing with both a concussion and a bone bruise in his left knee. Neto will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, although there is no sign that the point guard is close to making a return to the court.
