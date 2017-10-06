Play

Neto (quad) will not play Friday against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto will be held out of his second straight contest due to tightness in his left quad. The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, but it's something to keep an eye on over the next week or so.

