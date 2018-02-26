Neto (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto will be sidelined for the third straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained ankle. Without Neto, look for Donovan Mitchell to continue logging heavy minutes at point guard when Ricky Rubio heads to the bench, with Alex Burks also potentially seeing extra time as a reserve.

