Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Monday
Neto (groin) won't play Monday against the Pistons, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto is slated to miss his third straight game due to a left groin strain. Donovan Mitchell figures to again take over at point guard with Grayson Allen also likley to log key minutes as a ball handler off the bench.
