Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Monday
Neto (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto is still going through the league's concussion protocol and will miss his fourth straight contest Monday. He should be considered questionable to return Wednesday when the Jazz kick off a back-to-back set against the Thunder and Spurs.
