Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Thursday
Neto (wrist) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto will be missing a 12th straight game as he continues to work through a wrist injury. The Jazz indicated that Neto was expected to be reevaluated at some point this week, though results have yet to be released at this point. Neto's next shot to play will be Sunday against the Lakers.
